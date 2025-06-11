Mike Westra, 69, Cold Spring

April 13, 1956 - June 9, 2025

Mike (John Michael) Westra, age 69, of Cold Spring, died on June 9, 2025. He passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks. During his last year he dealt with cancer, keeping up his usual pleasant spirit. He was so grateful to all those who visited him and cared for him, especially his Gold Wing family, CentraCare Home and Hospice Care and of course his loving family and friends. His loving wife, Kasey, was by his side providing care and compassion.

Mike was the son of John and Gladys (Knudson) Westra. He graduated from Foley High School and then from St. Cloud State University with a degree in management and journalism. He worked in banking and insurance. He met Kasey in 1978, and they married in 1980.

From an early age Mike rode motorcycles. He very much enjoyed 33 years of membership in the Central Minnesota Gold Wing Club. Rides ranged from weeknight dinner rides to many overnight adventures. Beautiful roads by day and lots of fun, joke filled conversations in the evening. Mike had a clever wit and loved telling jokes. He also had a way of being with people and making them feel at ease.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kasey; brother Pete (Marcia); sister, Nikki; in-laws; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve (Bonnie) and sister, Sondra (Tom).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN. The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church and will continue Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. There will be a Gold Wing escort to St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Watkins, MN for inurnment.

Thank you so very much to all who shared their deep, heart-felt support, love and compassion for both Mike and Kasey during Mike’s illness. You are all loved.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Home Care, CentraCare Hospice, or Quite Oaks Hospice House.