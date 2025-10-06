August 28, 1955 – October 1, 2025

Michael “Mike” Freelan Swanhorst, age 70, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on October 1, 2025. He was a devoted father, a loving grandfather, and a friend to many. All who wish to honor Mike’s memory are invited to a memorial gathering at Benson Funeral Home in Saint Cloud on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., where there will be a luncheon. His final resting place will be at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, MN.

Mike was born on August 28, 1955, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to David and Betty (Miller) Swanhorst. He grew up on the family farm near Chelsea, South Dakota, where he learned the value of hard work, but also found joy in 4-H, taming and showing Hereford steers. He once earned purple ribbons at the Faulk County Fair, qualifying for the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. While he was proud of his livestock, he thought his biggest victory that year was from pitching rings for quarter bottles of pop on the State Fair midway. At Cresbard High School, Mike was a standout athlete in basketball and football. Known for his quick wit and love of shenanigans, Mike filled his teenage years with pranks, including the legendary spray-painting of the Cresbard grain elevator’s propane tank. Oops – that may have been a confession.

After high school, Mike served in the United States Coast Guard from 1973 to 1977, including a year-long posting on Iwo Jima, and he earned a position with the Coast Guard Color Guard. Following his service, he pursued higher education, earning a business degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1981 and later an MBA from the University of North Texas in 1997. A licensed CPA, Mike spent his career in accounting and finance, serving as controller and CFO for various construction companies.

Mike was a proud father to his two children, Casey and Brooke, whom he raised with his former wife, Vicki. To his children, he was not only a devoted father but also their biggest supporter, always encouraging them to chase their goals and reminding them that he was proud of them. Sundays at home often meant pancakes and reading the comics section of the newspaper together. He loved ribs, chocolate desserts, and especially crispy chocolate chip cookies, just the way his mother Betty used to make them.

Mike was a lifelong sports enthusiast, following basketball, football, and baseball closely. His sports hero was Larry Bird, and he was an avid Boston Celtics fan during Larry’s time. He was famously organized and punctual, Mike lived by the rule that everything should be done right and on time (or preferably early). He connected easily with people, making friends wherever life took him.

In his later years, Mike enjoyed sharing meals, movies, and sporting events with Casey and Brooke. He was always ready with a helping hand or a word of encouragement, finding happiness in being part of his children’s daily lives. Above all, his proudest role was becoming “Pops” to his grandchildren. Whether it was playing at the park, wrestling on the living room floor, or reading bedtime stories, Mike’s playful side came out in their company. He took immense pride in his family, never missing an opportunity to share photos and stories of his children and grandchildren with others.

Mike is survived by his children, Casey (Sami) Swanhorst and Brooke (Adam) Gruber; grandchildren, Peyton Gruber, Connor Michael Gruber, and Addison Gruber; his father, David (Hedi) Swanhorst; siblings, Steve (Mary) Swanhorst, Diane (Brent) Gabler, Greg Swanhorst, and Jeff (Rhonda) Swanhorst; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Swanhorst.

Dad, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace knowing that your love will never be forgotten and your memory will

always guide us.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorials to be directed to Mike’s greatest joy, his grandchildren, by contributing to their future college funds at paypal.me/MikesGrandkidFund