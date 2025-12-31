June 8, 1948 – December 28, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 2, 2026, at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud for Michael J. “Mike” Bastien, age 77, of Sauk Rapids. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 1 and after 9 a.m. on Friday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mike passed peacefully surrounded by his family on December 28, 2025. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and friend.

Mike was born June 8, 1948, in St. Cloud, MN to Richard and Genevieve (Sleevi) Bastien. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Pearson, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN on May 6, 1967. He owned and operated MJB Construction. Mike was a master craftsman and mason all of his life, learning his trade from his father. He will be remembered for his integrity, craftsmanship, and the personal touch he brought to every project.

Mike is survived by his wife, children Todd Bastien (Stacy), Michole Deller (Brian), Krista Bastien (Charles), five grandsons Jake Bastien (Courtney), Sam Bastien, Max Bastien, Tyler Leither, Jackson Deller siblings Richard Bastien Jr. (Mary), Robert Bastien (Cyrene), Cathy Murray (Duane), Carolyn Merten (Robert), Marilyn Miller (Maurice), and Joan Bastien.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, infant sisters Barbara Rose and Mary Ann, infant brother (twin brother of Joan), and brother John.

The family would like to acknowledge with profound appreciation the prayers, kindness, and support of the Poor Clares, whose presence has been an ongoing guiding light for Mike.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids, MN.