FALCON HEIGHTS (WJON News) --A Wright County woman is the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Twenty-year-old Malorie Thorson of Waverly was crowned the 72nd Princess Kay in a ceremony Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Thorson will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for the nearly 1,800 Minnesota dairy farm families.

She is a student at South Dakota State University.

April Klaphake of Stearns County was selected as one of the runners-up.

Throughout her year-long reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Thorson will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families.

Thorson's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter.

Throughout the fair, the other nine finalists will also make appearances near the Butter Sculpture Booth in the Dairy Building.