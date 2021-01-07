Michigan Blows Out Gophers Wednesday

The #10 Michigan Wolverines blew out #16 Minnesota 82-57 Wednesday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The loss drops the Gophers to 10-3 on the season.

Minnesota struggled with shooting all night and ended up hitting just 32% of their field goal attempts while allowing Michigan to shoot at a 56% clip.

Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 14 points but needed 16 shots to get there. The Gophers had just six assists as a team.

Minnesota will look to get back on track Sunday night when they take on the #5 Hawkeyes in Iowa. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.