Whalen Steps Down As Head Women’s Basketball Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Lindsay Whalen plans to step down as head coach of the Gophers Women's Basketball program, effective immediately.

The news comes on the heals of the Gophers lost to Penn State Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

I want to thank Mark and the University for giving me the opportunity to lead this program five years ago. It was an honor of a lifetime. We did things the right way an created a lot of memories, but now is the right time for me to step aside and return to being a proud alum.

Whalen coached the Gophers from 2018-2023 and had an overall record of 71-76 and a Big Ten record of 32-58 in her five seasons.

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle says Whalen will remain with Gopher Athletics as special assistant to the athletics director through April 2025.

I want to thank Lindsay for her hard work and dedication as a player and as the head coach of our program. She is one of the greatest alums and ambassadors this University has ever produced and her legacy of being a Minnesota icon is etched in stone.

Whalen played for the Gophers from 2000-04 and was the program's first three-time All-American in school history. She led the Gophers to their only Final Four in program history.

A national search for the next head women's basketball coach will begin immediately.

