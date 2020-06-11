Michelle “Mickey” R. Zierden, 61, St. Cloud

April 23, 1959 - June 8, 2020

Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michelle “Mickey” R. Zierden, age 61, who passed away Monday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 9:30 am on Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Michelle was born April 23, 1959 in St. Paul to Dennis & Carol (Thibeault) Larson. She married Kenneth Zierden on September 22, 1979 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Michelle worked as a TSA supervisor at the St. Cloud Airport and Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. She also worked as a supervisor at Fingerhut. Michelle enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, puzzles, embroidery, Judge Judy, and the movie Dirty Dancing. She was caring, loving, thoughtful, independent and strong willed.

Survivors include her children, Doug (Erin) Zierden of St. Cloud, Tony (Heather) Zierden of Eagle Bend and Amy (Josh) Meyer of South Haven; mother, Carol (Alex) Deters of St. Cloud; sisters and brothers, Denise (Ken) Justin of Moberly, MO, Lynn Scott of St. Cloud, Steven Larson of Vassalboro, ME, Jack (Kim) Larson of Mora and John Larson of Sartell; grandchildren, Riley, Madelyn, Carter, Brionna, Lily, Donovon, Arianna and Courtney; and 13 nieces and nephews. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Dennis; and husband, Ken.

A reception will follow at Val Smith Park in Sartell.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.