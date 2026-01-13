October 25, 1976 - January 10, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 17, 2026 Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for Michele R. Cronin, age 49, who passed away at home on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Michele was born October 25, 1976 in St. Cloud to Laverne “Vern” and Coralee (Albrecht) Cronin. She worked in furniture assembly at various places. Michele was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her “fur baby”, Maddie. She was creative and an artist who liked to work on craft projects, painting and quilting. Michele was always there for everyone and would do anything for them.

Michele is survived by her mother, Coralee Cronin of Sauk Rapids; significant other, Jonathan Sabata of Columbia Heights; sister, Jackie (Brandon) Dols of Minneapolis; brother, Mike (Tabatha) Cronin of Rogers; nieces and nephew, Pierce and Kylie

Dols, Abigail and Olivia Cronin; aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family and friends; and fur baby, Maddie.

She is preceded in death by her father.