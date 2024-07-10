Michele Bliss, 71, St. Cloud

July 9, 1952 - July 4, 2024



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved sister, cousin, and friend, Michele Bliss, who passed away on July 4, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 27, 2024, from 11AM – 1PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with a luncheon following the service.

Michele was born to Rosemary Bliss in St. Cloud, MN. After graduating from St. Cloud State University in 1974, she worked for the St. Cloud Children’s Home caring for the children. She then segued into what became her life’s work as a records administrator and manager for Cargill, the city of Minneapolis, the state of MN, before retiring from Boston Scientific in 2016.

She lived many years in Maple Plain, MN with her much loved dogs. And she served for a time on the city council and planning commission. Michele retired early to enjoy the peace of her home and garden, baking, yoga and most of all time with her family and friends, where her laughter and joy in the moment were treasured.

Michele is preceded in death by her mother Rosemary, grandmother Catherine McCarthy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her sister Patricia Bliss, her dogs, Genevieve and Annabelle and many cousins and friends.

A special thanks to all loving family members and friends who were instrumental in caring for her during her final adventure.

In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite animal rescue or food shelf are preferred.