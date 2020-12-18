Michael Winkelman, 64, St. Cloud

September 11, 1956 - December 17, 2020

Michael Winkelman, age 64 of St. Cloud passed away December 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at Jubilee Worship Center, St. Cloud. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Duelm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michael John Winkelman was born September 11, 1956 in St. Cloud, MInnesota to Delmer and Mary Ann (Lamkin) Winkelman. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1974. As a young man he worked for Winkelman Construction. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He was a member of Jubilee Worship Center.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Randy (Rhonda), Glendorado; Cindy (Joe) Panek, Foley; Brenda (Dave) Olson, Hutchinson; Pat, St. Cloud; Mark (Carmen), Pensacola, FL.; Ron (Stephanie) Cambridge; Lee, Paynesville; Karen (Jason) Longhenry, Sartell and a son, Michael Winkelman Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joyce Runo and Sharee Seppelt.