Michael William Trembath, 70, Pease

December 23, 1949 - March 8, 2020

Michael William Trembath was born on December 23, 1949, to Raymond and Dorothy (Williams) Trembath in Iron Mountain, Michigan. After completing his GED, Mike went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. He was married to Margaret on September 26, 1992, and joined together to care for their four children. In his life, Mike worked for the Oldsmobile Factory in Lansing, MI, Clark Equipment in Battle Creek, MI, and spent 30 years as a maintenance worker for the Elk River school systems.

Mike enjoyed traveling and building dune buggies to ride on Silver Lake, MI, with his family. He was very proud to learn Morse code and hold an amateur Ham Radio license. He will be remembered for being a jokester and pulling shenanigans on his family and friends. Mike will be dearly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret Trembath of Pease; children, Cindy Palmer (Kal) of Princeton, Linda (Mike) Cunningham of Lapeer, MI, Nicole Davis of Battle Creek, MI, and Dan (Shawna) Trembath of Pease; grandchildren, Kyle, DeLaney, Mark, Sam, and Elisabeth Palmer, Jaclyn King, Kaylee and Alec Davis, and Denver and Colton Trembath; and sisters, Cheryl (Tom) Fettes and Linda Marshak.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Trembath.