October 24, 1946 - September 29, 2025

Memorial Service will be 11 AM Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michael “Smiley” P. Tauber, age 78, of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Smiley was born October 24, 1946 to Leo and Odilia (Ludivig) Tauber in Minden Township. After graduation he proudly served in the US Army, enlisting alongside his brother, Butch. He spent his whole life in the Sauk Rapids area, working 50 years for Hennen’s, before his retirement in 2016. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Smiley enjoyed sports, playing basketball, golf and softball, as well as watching football. He will be remembered for being a kind and caring individual.

He is survived by his son, Andy (Crystal) Behrendt of Sartell; brothers, Tom (Darlene) Tauber of Sauk Rapids, Butch (Linda) Tauber of Sauk Rapids; sister, Marge Haakonson of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Abby, Destiny, Justin, Alyssa, Kendra, Christopher; great grandchild, Jahvae; nieces, Chantelle and Tammy.

Smiley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Tauber; and brother-in-law, Tom Haakonson.