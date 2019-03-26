Michael S. Slusher, 50, Princeton

January 28, 1969 - March 25, 2019

Mike S. Slusher passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Fairview Northland Hospital, Princeton, MN. At the family’s request, there will not be any services at this time.

Mike was born in Oakland, California, to James Lee and Karen Sue (Walters) Slusher on January 28, 1969. Mike graduated from St. Martin High School in Biloxi, MS, and attended Anoka Tech, Anoka, MN. Mike married Terresa Brinson on May 18, 1990, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Mike worked as a tool technician for Boston Scientific for the past six years and Alcoa for 19 years before they shut their doors.

Mike LOVED the Green Bay Packers, his animals, loud rock music, and especially his family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Terresa; children, Christopher Slusher of Princeton, Lea Deeth of Zimmerman, Alyssa Slusher (Jason Carr) of Maple Grove, and Jacob (Emily) Orvis of Columbia Heights; mother, Karen Walters of Biloxi, MS; brother, Randy Slusher of Gulfport, MS; two grandchildren, Isaac and Garet Deeth; and many very close friends and family from all over the United States.