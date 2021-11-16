Michael S. Chisarik, 83, Avon

March 22, 1938 - November 10, 2021

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Michael Chisarik who passed away on November 10, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be an hour prior to the mass at the church. Rev. Gregory Miller OSB will officiate and burial will take place at a later date at St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Michael was born on March 22, 1938 in Bridgeport, Fairfield County, Connecticut to Mary “Mae” Agnes Kubik and Michael Stephen Chisarik. His paternal grandparents were Michael Chisarik, born in Bersenke, Slovakia and Catherine “Kate” Kasper Chasarik born in Torysky, Slovakia. His maternal grandparents are Martin Kubik and Anna Leskovsk Kubik.

Michael attended Sheriden Elementary School on Tesiny Street from 1946 to 1954, kindergarten to 8th grade. He then attended Fairfield Prep from 1954 to 1956. In the fall of 1956 he was sent to St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota by St. Andrew’s Svorad Abbey in Cleveland, Ohio. On July 11, 1958 he was received as a novice of St. Andrew Abbey.

On December 3rd, 1961 Michael received the honors of the Third Degree of the Knights of Columbus in Nashville, Tenn. for Father John A. Nolan Council 3537 of Clarksville, Tenn. He was a member of Council 3628 in Albany, Minnesota since 1980. On May 6th, 1989 he received the honors of the 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus in Bloomington, Minnesota for Queen of Peace general assembly of Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

In 1965 he returned to St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota and completed a degree in 1968 with a BS in Economics and Accounting. Michael has been a resident of Avon, Minnesota since 1965.

In 2001 and 2005 Michael attended the Boy Scout National Jamboree at Fort A. P. Hill in West Virginia, working at Trading Post A. He was a member of the Church of St. Benedict in Avon where he was a Eucharistic Minister (especially to the home bound), Parish Council Member, Sacristan and Festival Volunteer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Irene Hultman.

Memorials are preferred to St. Andrew Svora Abbey 10510 Buckeye Road Cleveland, Ohio 44104