Michael Provo, 27, Cold Spring

September 4, 1994 - February 25, 2022

attachment-Michael Provo loading...

A Private Family Celebration of Life for Michael Provo, age 27 who died unexpectedly on February 25, 2022, will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Michael was born on September 4, 1994, in St. Cloud, MN to Dean and Sandra (Schmidt) Provo. He passionately enjoyed playing and watching all sports. Michael enjoyed being with his family, including his special bond with his nephews and would light up the room with his humor. Everyone close to him is a better person for having him in their lives.

He is survived by his parents; adoring brother, Brandon (Bailey); loving sister, Jamie (Todd); nephews, Rowan, Lincoln, Tripp; grandparents, Dean and Shirley Schmidt and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arsene and Freda Provo.