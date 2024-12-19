Michael Notsch, 56, Foley

August 21, 1968 - December 17, 2024

Michael Notsch, age 56 of Foley, died suddenly of a heart attack December 17, 2024 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 23, 2024 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Mayhew Lake, Minnesota at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, December 22nd at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 6:00 PM and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michael John Notsch was born August 21, 1968 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Robert and Joyce (Schleper) Notsch. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School, class of 1986. He worked on the family farm for several years and was self employed in lawn care/snow removal and concessions for many years. Michael was an avid bowler, enjoyed golfing and was a Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. Michael enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and was always willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce, Foley and brothers and sister: Dennis (Melanie), Foley; Joe (Nenita), San Diego, CA.; Lisa (Rich) Cash, Bismarck, ND.; Rob (Aimey), Foley and many nieces and nephews, 3 great nephews, 1 great niece and 3 God Children. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Notsch.