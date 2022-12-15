Michael “Mike” Wenner, 43, Hubbard

April 20, 1979 - December 11, 2022

attachment-Mike Wenner loading...

Our family regretfully announces that Michael Wenner, 43, of Hubbard died suddenly on December 11, 2022. A Memorial Service for Mike will be held at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Noon. His family welcomes you for a visitation from 10:30 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Inurnment at the St Boniface cemetery will follow the service. Mike loved a good story and if you have any about Mike, please be ready to tell them as part of the service.

Mike loved to fish and hunt in the forests around Park Rapids and Lake Belle Taine. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings Football, Minnesota Twins Baseball and Minnesota Wild Hockey Teams. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School with the Class of 1999. While in high school he filmed for the basketball team during his Freshmen through Senior years. He later played Special Olympics basketball and softball, where he was a member of a state championship team. He enjoyed tracking the weather and working with ham radios.

Mike was a longtime employee of Byerly’s in St Cloud and Coborn’s in Park Rapids. He was often quick with a greeting and smile. He was proud of his employers and enjoyed helping his customers and talking with them.

Mike is survived by his parents, Thomas and Sandra Wenner of Nevis, MN; his sisters, Barbara Grogan of Canterbury, England, Katie Banim of Torrance, CA and Beth of Chaffee, NY.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Rebecca in 1977; grandparents, Carl and Louise Wenner and Edwin and Delores Fischer.