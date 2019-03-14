Michael “Mike” W. Lyman, 54, Princeton

September 8, 1964 - March 12, 2019

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Michael “Mike” W. Lyman who passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday evening, March 12. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Inurnment will be in the Lakewood Cemetery, Ironton, MN, in the spring.

Mike was born to Wayne and Gail (Monson) Lyman in Aitkin, MN. He graduated from Princeton High School. Mike worked at Color Concepts Painting in Sauk Rapids.

Mike enjoyed BBQ cooking, grilling and smoking various kinds of meats, ice fishing, four-wheeling, duck hunting, music, telling jokes, Facebook, had an interest in sports, particularly the Minnesota Vikings, and was an outdoorsman. Mike was known to be up early every day, took pride in his work, and enjoyed having his son Zach work along side him in the painting business.

Mike is survived by his son, Zach and grandson, Cayden of Princeton; parents, Wayne and Gail Lyman of Princeton; sister, Robyn (Robert) Negley; nephews, Aaron Negley and Paul Keeler; nieces, Amber (Paul) Keeler and Willow Keeler of Sauk Rapids.