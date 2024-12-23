Michael “Mike” Sobiech, 47, Pierz

March 29, 1977 - December 19, 2024

Michael "Mike" Sobiech, 47 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 19 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls after a courageous battle with cancer. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home. The burial will be held in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding. Please note the funeral will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Michael "Mike" Stanley Sobiech was born on March 29, 1977 in Robbinsdale, MN to Duane and Sue (Copa) Sobiech. As a young boy, Mike moved with his family to Harding, MN. He grew up in Harding with his three siblings, Jackie, Kevin and Tony. Mike attended school in Pierz and graduated with the class of 1995. He then attended Central Lakes College in Brainerd and graduated with a two year degree in Natural Resources (DNR). Mike worked as a laborer for Shafer Construction of Shafer, MN, Monson Concrete in Pierz and Rutz Landscaping of Little Falls. He loved deer hunting, cutting wood, raising black Angus cattle, going to the casino, tormenting his siblings and always making sure he won at family games.

Mike will forever be loved and missed by his parents, Duane and Sue Sobiech; siblings, Tony Sobiech and Jackie (Jason) Lashinski all of Pierz; nieces, Brekanda Lashinski of Pierz, MN, Brittany Lashinski of Dallas, TX and nephew, Brodric Lashinski of Pierz; uncle, Dennis (Joanne Waldoch) Sobiech of Little Falls; aunts, Ann (Marvin) Kimman and Beverly Copa all of Pierz and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Sobiech; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Clara Copa and paternal grandparents, Leo and Rita Sobiech.