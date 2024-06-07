Michael “Mike” Maciej, 70, St. Cloud

May 26, 1954 - June 4, 2024

Michael “Mike” Maciej, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on June 4th, 2024 at the age of 70. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 21st, 2024 at 1:00pm at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Celebration of life to follow from 2:30-6:00pm at Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph.

Mike was born on May 26th, 1954 in Little Falls, MN to parents Alois and Olivia (Stumpf) Maciej. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jo Ebensteiner, on June 21st, 1975 and they built their life together in St. Cloud. Mike worked at Matthew Hall Lumber for 31 years before his retirement in 2019. An avid fisherman, hunter and golfer, Mike loved spending time outdoors. If he wasn’t outside, you could find Mike watching his grandkids play sports or beating someone in cribbage. Despite being diagnosed with terminal cancer eight months ago, Mike faced his illness with courage and grace. He continued to find joy in travel and cherished time with his family. He embraced this time, taking advantage of every moment as his health allowed. Recently, he celebrated his 70th birthday surrounded by family.

Mike is survived by his wife Mary Jo; two sons Scott (Lexi) and Brian (Jessica); mother Olivia; siblings Donald (Linda), Arnold (Cindy), Mary Aschenbrenner (Gary), Laura Berends (Greg), and Steve (Robin); and his grandchildren Siena, Eliana, Braylen, Luca, and Brecken. He was preceded in death by his father Alois and sister Joan.