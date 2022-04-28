Michael “Mike” John Wolf, 67, Cold Spring

June 19, 1954 - April 25, 2022

Michael “Mike” John Wolf passed away in the evening hours of April 25, 2022, at Quiet Oaks surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Joseph, MN on June 19, 1954, to Tony and Betty Wolf, founders of the popular Deutschmeister band; polka music was born into his soul. A natural at playing tuba, concertina, and the drums, Mike was a frequent member of the band, playing on several of the family's albums.

After high school, Mike joined the Navy and was on the USS Monticello where he began his career as a machinist. Most of his life was spent working at Midwest Automatic Products in Melrose, MN. He began as a hard-working machine operator and graduated to a savvy business owner and level-headed boss. He ran a successful business for decades before finally selling the business in December 2021.

Mike married in his 20s and had five children. In 1993 he met Katherine “Kathy” Welsh, the love of his life. Kathy spoke up and said she would like someone to take her fishing- he readily volunteered. Ten years later they were married. Together the couple took many trips in their much-loved motorhome and traveled the country, four-wheeling, fishing, camping, hiking, and exploring the great outdoors. Playing cards with friends and family was a favorite pastime. The two also loved winning big at the casino with their good friends Mel, Lou, Deb, and Randy. While Kathy was out befriending cats and collecting knick-knacks, Mike liked to spend time hunting, horseback riding and relaxing in a rustic cabin up North.

Above all else, family was the most important to him. His most frequent request at Christmas and birthdays was time – time with his loved ones, time to make memories. His greatest wish for his children was for them to be happy. He was a fun-spirited, patient, and loving man with very practical advice. Mike was a loyal friend, caring father and stepfather, warm-hearted brother, and devoted husband. He lived life to the fullest. At his last birthday he stated, “Well this is a day you won't forget!” He will not be forgotten.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; his children, Brandy (Patrick), Tony (Emily), Joe (Mia), Katie (Andrew), Candace (Wes); granddaughter Sigrid; stepchildren, Robbie (Angie), Jodi, Andy Welsh; 10 step grandchildren; brother, Arnie (Gloria) Wolf and sisters, Lola Wolf, Diane (Gary) Hansen, Marlene (Jerry) Eiynck, Mary (Edmond) Reischl and Lisa (Paul) Stock.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Betty and brother, Butch Wolf.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Coborn’s Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital, Paynesville Hospital, Richmond Fire and Rescue, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Services will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation starts at 4 PM and the funeral service will be at 6 PM. Dinner and music will follow at the Olde Coliseum in Richmond, MN.