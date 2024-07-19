Michael “Mike” F. Ebnet, 80, Sauk Rapids

April 26, 1944 - July 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Michael “Mike” Ebnet, age 80, who passed away Thursday at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mike was born April 26, 1944 in St. Cloud to Anthony and Margaret (Freihammer) Ebnet. He lived in Minden Township all of his life. Mike was a rural mail carrier for over 35 years and also farmed. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Mike was also a supervisor on the Minden Township Board, Fire Warden, Vice President of the Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club, member of the NRA, and a coach for the Foley Trap Team. He enjoyed trap shooting, snowmobiling, deer hunting, and goose hunting. Mike was a jack of all trades and was kind, caring, and helpful to others.

Survivors include his brother and sisters, Robert (Esther) Ebnet of Sauk Rapids, Margaret (Douglas) McConnell of St. Cloud, and Marlene (Allan) Boehmer of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Matthew “Moxie”.

Thank you to Good Shepherd Cottages and St. Croix Hospice for all the wonderful care provided to Mike.