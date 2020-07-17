Michael “Mike” Bruder, 66, Long Prairie

June 22, 1954 - July 14, 2020

Public visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Michael “Mike” Bruder who died on July 14, 2020 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. Due to current limitations the funeral services will be private. However, all are welcome to attend the burial at 11:45 AM on Monday July 20, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Ethan Fearing of American Lutheran Church presiding. Social distancing will be encouraged at each of the gatherings.

Michael Antony Bruder was born June 22, 1954 in Minneapolis to Antony and Marlys (Carlson) Bruder. He was raised and educated in Columbia Heights where he met Virginia “Ginny” Leraas. Mike had always enjoyed working with his grandpa on the farm so he took the opportunity to move to Long Prairie where he could farm and raise cattle. He and Ginny were married on February 12, 1977 at the American Lutheran Church. In 1984 he started a garbage collection service. Mike and Ginny went on to be owners and operators of Prairie Sanitation. After 33 years of serving the community, they sold the company in 2017.

Mike’s passion for hunting and fishing can be seen by his numerous mounts of various animals, birds and fish. He was especially enthusiastic about hunting wild turkey. Mike genuinely cared for the welfare of kids. He and Ginny frequently had extras in their household. His straightforward approach was respected. Many would return as adults to tell of how they appreciated learning hunting or fishing technique or to say he was a positive role model. Mike enjoyed building race cars with his brother-in-law John Leraas and was always in the pit cheering him on. All who know him will miss Mike, especially his four-legged companion, Abby.

He is survived by his wife Ginny, daughters Jackie Bruder and Holly (Cole) Johnson both of Long Prairie; Brothers John (Louise), of Port Charlotte, FL, Tony (Carol) of Long Prairie; sister Dona (Craig) Gebbert, of Franklin, WI; Grandchildren McKinnzie and Tyler Johnson, Connor Bruder; Natalie VanHavermaet and special friend Abby.

He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.