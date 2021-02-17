Michael “Mike” A. Schmidtbauer, 70, St. Cloud

November 11, 1950 - February 16, 2021

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 23rd at 11:00 AM at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Mike Schmidtbauer, 70, of St. Cloud who died Tuesday at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public visitation will be Monday, February 22 from 4-8 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Mike was born November 11, 1950 in St. Cloud to Felix & Joan (Jaeger) Schmidtbauer. In his childhood he and his sister Gloria went to live at the foster home of Cyril and Geraldine Massmann. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1969-1973. He married Beatrice “Bea” Gohman on January 12, 1974 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He was a member of many different organizations within the area such as Luxemburg Lions, Knights of Columbus 5548, Waite Park Legion 428, was a scoutmaster in Rockville and was also a district chair for BSA of Central MN. Mike enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, being involved with youth programs and being involved in his church and faith. Michael was an avid Luxemburg Brewer fan and always attended games on Sunday afternoon.

He is survived by his sons, Jason (Becky) Schmidtbauer of Golden Valley, John Schmidtbauer of Luxemburg, and Jeffrey (Stacy) Schmidtbauer of Royalton; grandchildren; Corrin, Carter, Macayla, MCcenna, Sean and Spencer; siblings, Gloria (Randy) Kremers of St. Cloud, Nicholas Krekelberg of Blooming Prairie, Beth Walstrom of Trinity, FL and Janet (Todd) Hinz of Elk River and foster siblings, Leon (Karen) Schlangen, Corinne (Cliff) Hilsgen, David (Lori) Schlangen, and Mary (Troy) Olson.

He is preceded in passing by his wife, Bea; his parents; sisters, Linda and Katie; brother Tom and foster parents Cyril and Geraldine Massmann.