Michael “Mike” A. Hainlin, 73, Waite Park

March 4, 1946 – March 3, 2020

Michael “Mike” Alan Hainlin, age 73, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A Time of Remembrance will be at 6:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mike was born March 4, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to Francis M and Aurelia A. (Jenneke) Hainlin. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. Mike served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He married Janet Olson on August 19, 1967 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. They later divorced. Mike was Vice President and Regional Manager for Gas Service Company for 37 ½ years and 2 years for Northern Propane. He was a founding member of Celebration Lutheran Church, member and past president of the Sauk Rapids/Sartell Rotary, member and past president of the St. Cloud Builder’s Association, member and past president of Minnesota Propane Gas Association, member of the National Propane Gas Association Board of Directors, and chairman of the worship and music committees at Salem Lutheran Church and Celebration Lutheran Church. Mike loved golfing and being a grandpa.

Survivors include daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Lindstrom of Hanover, MN; sons, Jason Hainlin of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Adam Hainlin of Waite Park, MN; three grandchildren Owen and Brady Lindstrom and Emma Hainlin; sister-in-law, Renee Hainlin of Brooklyn Park, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lewis, David and Thomas Hainlin, and sister Joan Murphy.