Michael J. Hess, 44, Clearwater

December 17, 1977 - June 15, 2022

Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Michael J. Hess, 44, of Clearwater will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Mike passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 due to complications of Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Mike was born on December 17, 1977 in St. Cloud to Daniel R. and Joyce (Lieser) Hess. He grew up in St. Anna and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1996. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Cloud State University. Mike married Rose Kotten on October 23, 2004 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. They resided in Clearwater all of their married lives. Mike was employed as a Senior Business System Analyst at Wolters Kluwer. He was a member of St. Luke’s Parish.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going for walks. He also enjoyed baseball, softball, fantasy football, card games and playing board games with Amber. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family and was an amazing caregiver to his son, Grant. Mike will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, dad, son, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Amber and Grant; parents, Dan and Joyce Hess of St. Anna; sisters, Kelly (Eric) Ryan of Chandler, Arizona, Megan (Casey) McNamara of Eden Prairie; grandmother, Imelda Lieser; mother-in-law, Janet Kotten and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father-in-law, Dennis Kotten; many aunts and uncles; and twin nephews.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.