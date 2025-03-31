Michael Henry Clark, 78, Anoka

October 4, 1946 - March 22, 2025

Michael Clark, of Anoka Minnesota, and a proud veteran of the US army, passed away early the morning of March 22nd, 2025.

Mike was born on October 4th, 1946, in Latrobe Pennsylvania into a loving family. As a child, Mike and his three siblings moved from Pennsylvania to St. Cloud, Minnesota. Michael was a daydreamer. He was the leader of his boyhood pack, always finding trouble and mischief. He had a playful mindset and encouraged others to find humor, even in difficult times.

After graduating high school from St. Cloud High Tech, Mike enlisted in the army where he served for three years as a member of the 9th Infantry. As a combat medic during the Vietnam War, Mike always had the backs of his fellow soldiers. This dedication and loyalty to his unit remained with him all his life. After seeing combat for nine months, his army career was ended by a booby trap. A grenade severely injured the back of Mike’s leg and killed his brother-in-arms. Later in life, this injury persisted and caused the partial amputation of his leg.

When Mike returned from the war, he met his soulmate, Mary (Rieland). They wed on August 28th, 1971, after Mike’s red afro and dry sense of humor won her over. The dedication and loyalty Mike learned in Vietnam continued into his marriage. Together, they shared 53 wonderful years and raised two sons, Thomas and Patrick. Mike was a fierce protector of his family. He had deep, abiding love for his children. He taught them how to have courage and resilience when life knocked them down. Mike always had their back.

To support his family, Mike pursued higher education, taking classes during the day and working at the hospital at night. Mike received a bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and a master’s degree from Saint Cloud State.

Mike’s passion for adventure led him and his family to move to New Mexico. There, he became a media specialist at a school sharing his enthusiasm for history. Mike’s inner child came out when he started acting in plays. Eventually, he took on the role of director, which further honed his much-acclaimed storytelling skills.

Mike maintained the belief that history needs to be honored and preserved. He journaled for the majority of his life. He was an avid storyteller. He often shared stories about the dogs he and his family adopted over the years. They provided safe, loving homes for 13 dogs who had been traumatized from previous experiences. Mike was patient and kind, quickly earning the trust of the pack.

Mike loved reading. His favorite books were history or western. He loved watching movies. Later in life, Mike and family members frequently visited Missouri to the Jesse James Farm to participate in mock western shoot-outs. Mike enjoyed walking and hiking. He loved chocolate milk and orange juice. He had the biggest sweet tooth and always had chocolate close by.

One of Mike’s proudest achievements was founding the VVA Chapter 470 Honor Guard. Performing services for fallen soldiers was his honor. It was his mission to support veterans and their families.

Mike’s pride was in his family. As a grandpa, Mike watched Scooby-Doo movies, marshalled many sword fights, and read so many bedtime stories. His legacy will live on in his six grandkids.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marion Clark. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sons, Tom (Kari), Pat (Tiffany); his grandchildren, Ethan, Elizabeth, Sophia, Sam, Olivia, and Henry; and his siblings, Vicki Murata, Peg Gillean, and Dave (Judy) Clark.

A celebration of Mike’s life will take place on Friday, April 4th, at Anoka Covenant Church, 752 Grant St, Anoka, MN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Military honors will be rendered following the service. All are invited to join the family for lunch after the honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following organizations: Anoka County Historical Society, Anoka County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 470, Animal Humane Society, and Ruff Start Rescue.

Mike will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his devotion to his country, and his lifelong commitment to service. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In Mike’s memory, please take a moment to thank a veteran for their service. A simple act of gratitude can make a profound difference in the lives of those who have given so much for our country.