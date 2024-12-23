Michael Eugene Jaeger, 77, St. Joseph

October 2, 1947 - December 20, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Michael Eugene Jaeger, age 77 of St. Joseph, MN. He died on December 20, 2024, with his family at his side. Reverand Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Mike was born on October 2, 1947, in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Eugene Joseph and Lillian Marie (Bares) Jaeger. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1966. He then attended St. Cloud State University for two years and was drafted into the United States Army in 1968. He served overseas in Vietnam for most of his two years of service. After his Honorable Discharge in 1970 he returned to St. Cloud and attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College for two years receiving a degree in Carpentry.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Anderson on September 21, 1974 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Four children were born to this union. They then made their home in the house that Michael built after he received his Carpentry Degree. He then worked for his uncle Herbert Bares apprenticing in the locksmith business and then started Central Locksmith in 1980. He retired from the business in 2021.

He was an active Boy Scout Leader, past Commander of V.F.W. Post 428, active with the V.F.W. Bowling League, Fishing Trips with his V.F.W. buddies, playing softball, and camping.

He was a member St. Michael’s Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post 428, and Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post 428.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike is survived by, his wife of 50 years, Barbara of St. Joseph; four children, Christopher (Sara) of Sartell, Douglas of St. Joseph, Nicholas (Amanda) of Sartell, and Amy (Terry) Jordan of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; one sister Janet Stellmach of Sauk Rapids, MN; other relatives and many friends.