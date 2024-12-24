Michael Emmett Thill, 59, Avon

May 1, 1965 - December 22, 2024

A celebration of life will be held 2pm Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon for Michael “Spanky” Thill. A visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Burial following the service will be at St. Benedict’s Cemetery in Avon.

Mike was born May 1, 1965, to parents Dave and Carol Thill in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Tech High School before going on to be self employed in many trades. In 1992 he became a proud father to his son Nick and later to his son Tanner. He met his life partner, Karla, in 2010, they were united in marriage in 2020. It was due to this union he welcomed into his life two daughters, Lisa and Sara.

Mike enjoyed Motor sports and racing, most notably NASCAR. He also enjoyed seasonal camping, traveling, and spending time in the shed with his friends. He was known for his strong work ethic and being a classic movie buff. Most importantly, Mike loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dave; mother, Carol; and his step-father, Hank.

He is survived by his wife, Karla; sons, Nick (Hailey), Tanner; daughters, Lisa (Kyle) Jarnot, Sara Hankes; grandchildren, Tia, Ryett, Raeli, Eloise; Siblings, Kim (Jim) Wagner, Shawn Vold, Kelly Vold; aunts; uncles; and many nieces and nephews.