Michael E. Dockendorf, 90, Eden Valley

June 24, 1929 - April 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date for Michael E. Dockendorf, 90 of Eden Valley who passed away at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Eden Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Michael E. Dockendorf was born on June 24, 1929 in Eden Valley to Math and Christina (Oster) Dockendorf. He married Eileen Clara Libbesmeier on May 7, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. The couple farmed together until 1999. Michael was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and the Eden Valley American Legion Post #381. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening and putzing around in his shop, creating useful and meaningful gifts for others. He was strong willed, had an unwavering faith and like to follow traditions.

Survivors include his daughters and sons, Trese (Russ) Willenbring of Cold Spring, Sue (Mike) Eisenschenk of Cold Spring, Steve (Doris) of Cold Spring, Joe (Julie) of Richmond, Lois (Ron) Schackmann of Richmond and Lori (Kevin) Doubek of Freeport; 28 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sisters in law, Elaine Dockendorf and Esther Libbesmeier; and brother in law, Roger Libbesmeier. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen in 2010; siblings, Albert Neis, Alex Dockendorf, Olivia Gruenes, Viola Miller, Gilbert Dockendorf, John Dockendorf, Lawrence Dockendorf, Betty Bokovoy, Leo Dockendorf and Millie Garvey; and 2 infant siblings.

Memorials are preferred to Eden Valley Fire and Rescue.