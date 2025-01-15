Michael D. Neu, 69, Duelm

March 30, 1955 - January 14, 2025

Memorial services will be 6:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mike Neu, 69 of Duelm who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at his home in Duelm. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Mike was born March 30, 1955 in St. Cloud to Marvin and Kathleen (Rossman) Neu. He was raised in the Sauk Rapids/Duelm area and graduated from Sauk Rapids/Rice High School. He married Terri Kirchoff on August 26, 1978 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Mike was a beloved father and friend, always willing to help when needed. He loved joking around and shooting the breeze. He was a farmer on the hottest of days and a farmer on the colder than heck days. Mike had three kids he loved very much.

He is survived by his children, Jeremy (Laura) Neu, Michelle Neu, Stacey Neu all of Sauk Rapids; granddaughter, Anya; siblings, Duane Neu of Sartell, Mary Connelly of St. Cloud, Brian (Deb) Neu of Sauk Rapids, Sharon (Dennis) Struffert of Becker, Marvin Neu of Sartell, and Jeff Neu of Rice.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin; an infant brother; and sister-in-law, Linda Neu.