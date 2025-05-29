Michael D. McAtee, 88, Sartell

February 26, 1937 - May 24, 2025

attachment-Michael McAtee loading...

There will be no services for Michael D. McAtee, age 88 and Audrey M. McAtee, age 91, of Sartell who died Saturday and Sunday at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Mike was born February 26, 1937 in Rolla, ND to Frank and Dorothy (Kelly) McAtee. Audrey was born November 22, 1933 in Plattsburg, New York to Louis and Margaret (Donah) Morales. The couple married on August 23, 1958 in Estelline, SD. Mike was a Baker and Real Estate Agent for Castle Realty since 1976. Audrey was a Receptionist and Secretary for Trimpac and Stallion Doors, retiring in 2021. The couple owned and operated McAtee Bakery in Estelline, SD and Sturgis, SD. They enjoyed exploring the Black Hills on 4 wheelers, gardening and spending time with their family, especially the grandchildren. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Audrey enjoyed shopping, working and visiting with people. They were caring, kind, generous and forgiving couple.

Survivors include their daughters, Michele McAtee-Harris (Bryan) of Rice, Milissa McAtee Johnson (Stacy) of Sartell; grandchildren, Cory and Taylor; great grandchildren, Trey, Andre, Dagan and Layla; Mike’s sister, Penny (Vern) Slezak of Vermillion, SD and his brother, Bill (Elaine) McAtee of Jonesborough, TN; Audrey’s sister, Dawn Bruns of Sartell. They were preceded in death by their parents; Mike’s sisters, Patty Christianson and Jan Branum; his brothers, John, Doug and Gary and Audrey’s sister, Hope Hutt.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice and the caring and supportive staff at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages for the wonderful care provided to Mike and Audrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Memory Cottages, Sauk Rapids, MN