Michael D. Krey, 54, Waite Park

November 6, 1965 - December 26, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Michael D. Krey, 54 of Waite Park. He died Dec, 26 at home surrounded by his family. Fr. Scott Pogatchnik will be the officiant.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home St. Cloud and again Tuesday after 10 a.m. at the church.

Michael was born November 6, 1965 in St. Cloud to Donavon and Jeanette (Karnes) Krey. He married the love of his life Wendy Nordquist April 18, 1998 in St. Cloud. Michael worked for Martin Marrietta Inc. for the past 18 years.

Michael enjoyed restoring cars and motorcycles. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and Indian motorcycle and also snowmobiling. But most of all Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren at the lake.

He is survived by his wife, children Kaylee (Justin Rappl) Krey of Sartell, Kassie Krey of Waite Park. Grandchildren, Sophia, Connor, Laila. Brother Scott (Mary) Krey of St. Augusta. Sister Debbie (David) Ismir of Fort Worth, TX. Father Donavon (Shirley) Krey of Waite Park. Nieces and Nephews Alyssa, Lacey Krey, Jacob, Isiah Ismir, Skylar, Taylor, Alexis Nordquist. Father in-law Robert Nordquist of St. Cloud. Brother in-law Paul Nordquist of Sartell.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother.