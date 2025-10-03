November 10, 1946 - September 29, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 9, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Parish Prayers will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Michael D. Corrigan, 78, passed away on September 29, 2025, leaving behind a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure.

Michael was happiest under an open sky. He loved hunting, caring for his mules, and could often be found tinkering with his tractors- whether they needed fixing or not. A proud U.S. Navy Seabee, he carried his resourcefulness, grit, and sense of duty throughout his life, always ready to lend a hand or share a story.

Michael served proudly as Commander of American Legion Post 76 in St. Cloud and as President of the Sauk Rapids Sportsman’s Club, building fellowship, honoring service, and sharing his love of the outdoors with others.

He worked for Bauerly Brothers Construction in Sauk Rapids and later retired from Verso Paper in Sartell. Though he worked hard, he also knew how to live fully. He had a true love for travel, whether it was a road trip close to home or an adventure farther away. For Michael, every journey was a chance to see something new, make a memory, and enjoy time with his family- the people who mattered most to him.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Renee; his daughter, Michalla Corrigan; his step-son, Stuart Dohmen; his mother-in-law, Joan Berning; and his siblings, Suzanne (Roger) Corrigan, Connie (Dave) Andrews, Coleen (Richard) Smelter, Clint (Colleen) Corrigan, and Tina (Jeff) Roden. He is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Morgan Corrigan.

Michael will be remembered for his humor, his generosity, and the joy he found in life’s simple things- family, friends, good stories, and the great outdoors.