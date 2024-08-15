Michael Carl Zniewski, 65, St. Cloud

January 28, 1959 - August 13, 2024

attachment-Michael Zniewski loading...

Michael Carl Zniewski, 65, finished his journey on earth and reached up to heaven on August 13th, 2024, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN, after a courageous battle with Primary Myelofibrosis and AML. He faced his cancer with strength, grace, and an unwavering spirit, fighting until the very end alongside his loving family, supported by his deep faith in God.

Mike was born on January 28, 1959, in St. Cloud, MN, to Carl and Janet (Boldt) Zniewski. He was the oldest of seven siblings and spent his school years at Jefferson Elementary, South Junior High, and Apollo High School, graduating in 1977. He then attended St. Cloud State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. Since 1983, he worked at Rex Granite Company and greatly enjoyed going to work every day.

Mike was the catalyst who grew Rex Granite to a highly successful industry leader. He and his partners worked to carry on the legacy started by their grandfather Emil in 1921 and carried by his father Carl and uncles up until their retirement in 2007, leading this family owned operation to over 100 years in business. He served on the boards of the American Monument Association and the Monument Builders of North America. Mike was a public servant, serving Sherburne County and Haven Township for over 30 years. He loved his employees and his friends in the monument and granite business.

On October 6, 1984, Mike married Julie Mumm in St. Cloud. Together they raised three children, Emily of Minneapolis, Mathew of Roseville, and Megan of Plymouth. Mike was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend who spread kindness to everyone in his life. He was a wonderful role model and a rock for many who always knew how to lend an ear, fix a problem, or give wise advice. His strong faith guided him through life’s challenges, and he found great comfort in his relationship with Jesus.

Mike was very close to his family and loved to spend time together at his “happy place,” their cabin in Backus, MN. He enjoyed gardening, relaxing, “putzing” around the yard, and napping wherever he could find a comfortable place to lay down. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed taking his family to games whenever possible.

He is survived by his wife Julie; children Emily, Mat, and Megan; father Carl of St. Cloud; sisters Suzan (Joe) Hallgren of Falcon Heights, Anne (Dave) Wieber of Faribault, Amy (Jeff) Smith of Hutchinson, Jane (Mitch Gebheim) of Houlton, WI; brother Eric (Kelly Meredith) of St. Cloud; mother-in-law Mary Mumm; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Janet (2021), brother Steven (1981), and father-in-law Ray Mumm (2007).

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta or St. Katharine Drexel School in St. Cloud. Special thanks to the wonderful angels at St. Cloud Hospital, Coborn Cancer Center, University of Minnesota-Fairview, and Quiet Oaks Hospice that helped Mike throughout his journey.

Up until his final days, Mike wanted everyone to remember his favorite phrase: “Please Be Kind! Life Is Short.”

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 18th, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19th, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, with visitation beforehand at 10:00 AM.

Out of respect for Mike’s wishes, it is requested that attendees of his visitation wear anything that elicits a good memory of Mike, including but not limited to Vikings apparel, Hawaiian shirts, and Please Be Kind apparel.