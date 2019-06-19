Michael C. Jude, 73, St. Cloud

March 4, 1946 - June 17, 2019

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home for Michael C. Jude, age 73, of St. Cloud who after a long fight, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of June 17, 2019.

Mike lived his life in St. Cloud where he had many friends and a close family. He served our country in the United States Airforce. Mike’s love for airplanes and flying was only matched by his need to tinker, so much so that he had to build two airplanes in his own garage. There was no project too big for Mike to tackle. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing and tending to his tomatoes.

Mike is survived by his two sons, Jeremy (Lora Honer) Jude of Sauk Rapids, Jonathan (Ladene) Jude of Larane, OR; sisters, Susan Howell, Kathy (Nick) Zwilling; brothers, Pat Jude and C. David Harris; former wife, Linda Jude; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jeremy and Jonathan would like to thank all of the friends and family members who came together to help their father with his fight. A special thanks to Nick Zwilling “The best brother-in-law a guy (Dad) could ever ask for” (Mike’s words).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Rochester, MN.