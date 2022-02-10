Michael Bruce Conley, 72, Little Falls

June 24, 1949 - January 22, 2022

attachment-Michael Conley loading...

Michael Bruce Conley, age 72 of Little Falls, MN passed away January 22, 2022 while wintering in Orange Beach, AL.

Born June 24, 1949 in St. Cloud to Jack and Shirley Conley, they moved to Forest Lake in 1959. He graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1967 and the University of MN in 1971. Mike married his high school sweetheart, Linda Shelander on Sept. 5, 1970 and they moved to Little Falls following college. He was a Language Arts teacher at the Middle School for 33 years, until his retirement in 2006. He loved teaching, especially reading and telling stories to his students, The Hobbit and Watership Down were two of his favorites. Mike had many varied interests, but he was best known for his love of gardening. He had many gardens (and a waterfall) and would raise his flowers from seed. He loved getting all the catalogues in the winter to plan for spring. Mike enjoyed music, he played in the U of M Marching Band for 5 years, was in the Minnesota Orchestra Auxiliary Brass for a year, sang in multiple choirs, and took part in many musical theater productions. He was enthusiastic and knowledgeable about animals of all kinds. He volunteered for many years at the Pine Grove Zoo, had many dogs over the years, and in 2019 fulfilled a life long dream of going on an African Safari. But most important to him was his family. He was always there to listen and help if needed, and he showed his love by making sure everyone was fed. He loved us all so much and we will miss his good advice and good food forever.

Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Shirley Conley. Survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Erin Beeson (Mark), Joshua Conley (Jessica "Boots"); grandchildren, Damion, Sophia, Nora, Devon and Carter; brothers, David (Debbie), Tim (Cheryl); sisters-in-law, Paulette Wulff (Lowell), Rita Blaeser (Greg); and many nieces, nephews cousins and numerous wonderful friends.

Memorial Service Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Dr., Little Falls. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials can be directed to Pine Grove Zoo, or First Lutheran Church.