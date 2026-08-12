July 28, 1949 - August 7, 2026

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Michael Clemence Binczik, "Papa" passed away on August 7, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 77.

Mike was born on July 28, 1949, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clemence and Marie (Loehr). He was employed with BNSF in Waite Park, MN and in 1986 he transferred to the Havelock shops where he retired after 42 years.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family. He could always be counted on to show up to every activity his children/grandchildren participated in. He was always ready to help fix anything with his handy roll of duct tape. He also enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, bowling, disc golf, camping, watching NASCAR and "boutiquing" for his “Ho-Ho Santa" presents. His life mottos were "Work, work, work, go, go, go" and "Ain't no big deal".

Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Lynn (John) Hall, Paul (Heather) Binczik, Lisa (Curtis) Carlson, Peter (Andraya) Binczik; grandchildren, Laura, Haley, Brittney, Callie, Christian, Jordan, Kaylea, Chandler, Kenzie, Ellie, Drew, Paige, Avah, Adalynn, and Ashtyn; great-grandchildren, Sutton, Leo, Sophie, Eylah, Weston, Maislee, and Grayson; brother Steve (Julie) Binczik; sister Noel (Dennis) Wolak; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Services will be held Friday, August 14, 2026 with Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, located at 1101 Isaac Dr. in Lincoln. Luncheon following mass and burial at Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L St, Lincoln, at 1:30 p.m.