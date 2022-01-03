Michael Allen Stringer, 64, St. Cloud

November 3, 1957 - December 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Holy Trinity Parish in Ft. Dodge, IA for Michael “Mike” A. Stringer, age 64, of St. Cloud, MN who died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Msgr. Kevin McCoy will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN and from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home in Ft. Dodge, IA. Knights of Columbus Fr. Werner Council 7057 will pray the rosary on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mike was born November 3, 1957 in Ft. Dodge, IA to Duane & Florence (Artzer) Stringer. He married Julia Nelson on April 21, 1979 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ft. Dodge, IA. Mike has lived in the St. Cloud/St. Joseph, MN area since 1989 and prior to that lived in Wisconsin and Iowa. He was a Leasing Manager for Momentum Truck Group in St. Cloud, MN. Mike was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN where he previously served as Grand Knight for two terms with the Knights of Columbus Fr. Werner Council 7057. He served on the Board of Directors for NAMI where he was also a family support group facilitator. Mike was also on the Board of Directors for the Anderson Assistance Foundation. He enjoyed the stock market and was proud of his Facebook investing group where he was a wealth of information and contributed so much of his time to the group. He also enjoyed rockhounding and spending early mornings and weekends at the coffee shop. Mike was a generous, intelligent, caring and funny man who was very protective and proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife, Julia of St. Cloud, MN; children, Andrew of Sauk Rapids, MN, Emily (Clinton) Hoffman of Plymouth, MN, Benjamin (Natalie) of Sierra Vista, AZ, Caroline Stringer of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Caitlin, Addie, Logan, Evan, Pippa; sisters and brother, Debra (John) Kyle of Richwood, TX, Steven (Lori) Stringer of Aitkin, MN and Susan Stringer of Burnet, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to Anderson Assistance Foundation at AndersonAssistance.org/donate or to the donor’s choice.