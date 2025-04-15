Michael A. Markman, 39, St. Cloud

February 16, 1986 - April 14, 2025

Michael Allen Markman, 39 of Saint Cloud, MN, died Monday of Holy Week, Apr. 14, 2025, at home with his family at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 22, in Saint Peter’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Assumption Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Saint Cloud.

He was born February 16, 1986, to Randy and Brenda (Skoblik) Markman in Algona, IA. Michael received Baptism, First Holy Communion and Confirmation at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Saint Cloud.

He mostly grew up in St. Cloud, attending grade school at Saints Peter, Paul and Michael Catholic School (now All Saints Academy) and graduating from Cathedral High School in 2004. Michael attended college at the Minnesota State University, Mankato for computer science and then worked various jobs around St. Cloud for the last 20 years or so. He enjoyed time with his family and friends fishing, card and game playing, chewing on sunflower seeds and listening to his favorite Spotify playlist. Michael was always willing to use his technology background to help a neighbor or friend. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Brenda Markman of St. Cloud; his older brother, Father Christopher Markman of Grand Forks, ND; and his older sister, Sarah (Jon) Ksepka, his nephews, Samuel and Benjamin, and his niece, Viola of Blaine, MN; his grandmothers; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfathers and one of his uncles.

His family is so very grateful to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Saint Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Hospice who cared for him in the final weeks of his life with great professionalism, compassion, faith and love.

In lieu of flowers please offer a memorial on Michael’s behalf.

For help with Substance Abuse and Mental Health please talk to a family member, a friend, or call 1-800-662-HELP.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May Michael’s soul, and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.