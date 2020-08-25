Metro Bus to Upgrade Farebox Technology

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Metro Bus is making some farebox upgrades in the near future.

The current fareboxes are over 20-years-old and are unable to use new technology.

The new fareboxes will be across the entire fleet and allow users touchless pay options with either the new Metro Bus Smart Ride card or mobile app called Smart Ride.

Cash fares and Smart Ride tickets will still be used for a short time during the transition.

Metro Bus officials are encouraging riders to use up their tokens, passes and change cards now because they will no longer be available under the new technology.

The farebox changeover will take place overnight on a weekend sometime before the end of the year. The date has yet to be determined but will be announced in the coming weeks.