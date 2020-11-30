Metro Bus Extends ConneX Service Through End of 2021

SARTELL -- Metro Bus is extending their ConneX shared-ride service in Sartell for another year.

The pilot service was set to expire at the end of the year, but will now run through the end of next year.

The decision gives Metro Bus more time to gather data on the effectiveness and efficiency of ConneX during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ConneX serves Sartell seven days a week, including from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

A decision on whether to make the service permanent or revert to a Fixed Route for the area is expected to be made before the end of the pilot.