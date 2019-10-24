Metro Bus Celebrates 50 Years With Free Rides Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- You can ride the city bus for free this weekend.

In honor of Metro Bus' 50 years of service, they are offering the Free Ride Weekend Friday through Sunday. All Metro Bus services, including the Fixed Route, Dial-A-Ride, ConneX and Northstar Link will be free.

There will be an open house of the Metro Bus Operations on Saturday with free shuttles from the downtown Transit Center to the Operations Center on Franklin Avenue. The shuttle leaves downtown at 12:45 p.m. and returns at 3:00 p.m.

Two tours of the Metro Bus facilities will be offered at 1:15 and 2:00 p.m.

Metro Bus was formed in 1969 and currently provides more than 1.6-million rides per year.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App