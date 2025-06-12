Metro Bus Announces Top Finishers in Bus Roadeo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced the winners of the 36th annual Bus Roadeo held on June 6th.

In the Fixed Route Division, Jason Hiivala took first place, followed by Carl Hallberg and Mike Stommes.

In the Dial-a-Ride Division, Keith Drake finished first, followed by David Peacock and Wayne Prescott.

The top finishers in each division can now compete at the state competition on July 18th and 19th in Virginia, Minnesota. Top finishers at the state competition are eligible to compete in the national competition.

Metro Bus operators have taken first place at the state competition 26 times and finished in the top four at the national competition eight times, including two first-place finishes.

Metro Bus has been holding the Bus Roadeo competition since 1986.

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz