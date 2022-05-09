Metro Bus Again Offering Free Bus Rides to Kids This Summer

ST. CLOUD -- A program that offers free bus rides to kids returns to the St. Cloud area this summer.

The U-Go Free Summer Youth program allows kids ages 17 and under to ride Metro Bus Fixed Routes and ConneX in Sartell for free.

The program runs June 1st through August 31st and is designed to get kids comfortable using mass transit while taking pressure off parents to get kids to their summer activities.

The U-Go Free program does not require registration or a pass, but training on how to use the bus system is available at the Mobility Training Center in downtown St. Cloud.

The Metro Bus website also has how-to-ride videos available.

