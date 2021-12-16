Mesmerizing Christmas Light Display Set Up in Waite Park

As I was driving my fiance and myself home from bar trivia Wednesday night, I caught a glimpse of some flashing Christmas lights that needed investigating. Trivia was at Back Shed Brewing on Sundial Drive in Waite Park, and as I came to the intersection of Sundial and 2nd Ave S, I could see what appeared to be flashing Christmas trees.

I took a quick right onto Dundee Ln, and then another right onto Aberdeen Drive, going what I was hoping to be the right direction. Luckily my inner girl scout proved to be alive and well because the flashing light display was right there!

As the rain poured down I had the window of my car wide open enjoying the sparkling Santa, the flashing trees made of lights, the blinking candy canes, and the shimmering snowflakes on the house.

I'm not going to lie, it was a bit strange that I was hunting down a Christmas light display in the rain, and just a matter of hours before there was lightning in the sky, but it does make for a good memory to look back on.

Thank you to whoever set this light display up in their yard! It's great, you knocked it out of the park!

Abbey Minke

