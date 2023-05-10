Merlyn M. Mueller, 93, Richmond

November 2, 1929 - May 7, 2023

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for Merlyn M. Mueller, age 93, who died May 7, 2023, at Hilltop Care Center, Watkins, MN. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 9:00-10:45 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the church.

Merlyn was born in Watertown, MN to Arthur and Emma (Lemmermann) Mueller. He married Mildred Feldhege July 31, 1985, in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, MN. Merlyn served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1952 as a Corporal.

Merlyn was an electrician for Minnetonka Electric, then grounds keeper for Douglas Dayton until retirement. He was a member of the Watertown Fire Department and IBECW Local 292.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred; daughter, Margaret Renner; stepchildren, Jim (Fran) Feldhege, Tim (Lynn) Feldhege, Don Feldhege, Sharon (Keith) Schaefer; Sue (Chris) Schreifels; in-laws, Russ Butala, Gail Mueller; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his children, Mark (infant), Scott, Tim; stepdaughter, Sandy; brothers, Erv, Harvey, Bill, Mickey; sisters, Dorothy, and Verna.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Hilltop Care Center, Watkins, MN for the exceptional care of Merl while he was there.