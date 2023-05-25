Merlyn L. O’Malley, 78, Sartell

March 27, 1945 - May 22, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Merlyn L. O’Malley, age 78, will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Merlyn passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Sartell on Monday, May 22, 2023. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Interment of the urn will take place at 3pm at The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

A visitation will take place at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4pm-7pm. Parish Prayers will begin at 6:30pm on Tuesday at the Gathering Space.

Merlyn was born on March 27, 1945 in Montevideo to Leo S. and Olive (Evans) O’Malley. He grew up in Benson with his sister Angela and brother Thomas. Merlyn served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Merlyn married Virginia “Ginny” Richter on August 5, 1972.

Prior to his service in Vietnam, and following his return, Merlyn was a teacher and coached football in Western Minnesota. He began his 34-year career with State Farm Insurance in 1974 as an agent in Duluth before moving to Forest Lake as an Agency Manager for the company. It was in Forest Lake that Ginny and Merlyn raised their two boys, Michael and Casey, and Merlyn continued his coaching career for his boys’ sports teams. In 1995 Merlyn and the family moved to Sartell where he continued his work until retiring in 2008.

Merlyn was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Benson V.F.W Post #1403, the Sartell American Legion Post #277, and the Knights of Columbus #5276 Bishop Trobec Council in Sartell. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, hunting, fishing and always loved his time with Ginny at their condo in Fort Myers Beach, FL.

Merlyn is survived by his wife Virginia; sons, Mike (Johanna) of Lindstrom, Casey (Jennifer) of Becker; grandchildren, Luke, Leo, Eve and Cal; brother, Thomas O’Malley; and sister, Angela Tucker.

Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Olive; and his daughter, Kathleen Lynne O’Malley.