Merlin Wittowski, 94, Foley

July 10, 1930 - August 22, 2024

Merlin Wittowski, age 94 of Foley, Minnesota died on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Merlin Duane Wittowski was born July 10, 1930 in Benton County, Minnesota to Michael and Augusta 'Gustie' (Becker) Wittowski. He married Arline Weller on December 23, 1961 at St. John's Lutheran Church. During his younger years, Merlin worked for the Forestry Department and sawmills in Libby, Montana and also harvested wheat in North Dakota and Montana. He worked for many years in maintenance and as an equipment installer for Golden Plump. He also farmed all of his life. Merlin enjoyed horses, working with teams of horses and respected the land and wildlife. He had a strong work ethic and loved all animals, especially dogs. Merlin enjoyed traveling, camping, ice cream treats and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his children: Lissa Strait, Foley; Nanci (Ricky) Flicek, Fort Ripley; Carla (Jeff) Payonk, Sauk Rapids; Mike, Oak Park; Shelly Kurtz, Milaca; Amy (Dan) Rajkowski, Buffalo City, WI.; Steve (Becky), Foley, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Arline, son-in-laws; Jay Kurtz and Tom Strait, brothers, Loren and Leo 'Bud' and a sister, Lorene Wolf.