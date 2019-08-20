Merlin Stumvoll, 83, Foley

February 8, 1936 - August 19, 2019

Merlin Stumvoll, age 83 of Foley, passed away August 19, 2019 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 22nd at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Merlin Ann Stumvoll was born February 8, 1936 in Foley, Minnesota to Stanley and Mary (Meyer) Albright. She married Rodney Stumvoll on August 10, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple lived and farmed near Foley all of their married lives. Merlin loved her husband and was a great mother to her four children. She was a very talented seamstress and loved to crochet, knit and was an accomplished painter. She was an avid gardener and was known for her wonderful cooking and baking. Smells of cookies, bread and fresh rolls greeted her children as they got off the school bus at the end of the day. Merlin was a life long member of St. John's Catholic Church where she belonged to the Christian Mother's, was a member of the decorating committee and was a past parish council member. In her later years, her greatest joy was to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Debbie (Keith) Stumvoll, St. Joseph; Sandy (Dick) Anderson, Foley; Steve Stumvoll, Foley and Mike Stumvoll of St. Joseph, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and sister and brother; Rosie Semrau, Tacoma, WA; Floyd, Renton, WA as well as sisters-in-law, Donna Jamieson, Alexandria; Ernestine LeMaster, ILL and brother-in-law, Alvin Stumvoll, Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Rodney, sister, Delores Audette and daughter-in-law, Linda Stumvoll.